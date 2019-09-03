Roundview Capital Boosted Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) as Market Valuation Declined; Mackenzie Financial Decreased Servicenow (NOW) Holding as Shares Rose

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 40,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 115,124 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 74,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 20.26 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 23/03/2018 – Jeffery M. Leving to Interview Illinois State Representative LaShawn K. Ford Supporting Landmark Legislation Providing Both Parents Equal Time with their Children; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Ford Will Drop Its Challenges to Paice’s Patents; 26/03/2018 – The move follows introductions of other off-road versions of pickup trucks, such as the Ford Raptor and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2; 07/03/2018 – U.S. senators call new hearing on Takata auto air bag inflators; 13/04/2018 – Doug Ford’s Figures “Way Off”: Coalition Deeply Concerned About His Statements on Hospitals in Northern Ontario; 17/04/2018 – FORD EURO 20 MARCH CAR SALES FALL 12.4%; 11/05/2018 – Ford F-150 Truck Shutdown Is Said to Last at Least Another Week; 25/04/2018 – Ford Moves to Streamline Operations and Bolster Profit Margin; 16/05/2018 – FORD ALSO SUCCESSFULLY REPAIRED SUPPLY CHAIN FOR SUPER DUTY

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 68.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 63,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 29,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, down from 93,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $262.81. About 865,927 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,839 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.17% or 127,145 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 460,638 shares. 15 were reported by Carroll Fin Associate. Rhumbline Advisers reported 184,075 shares stake. Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 0.23% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 11,740 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 389,904 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 3,088 shares. Scotia Cap owns 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,319 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tarbox Family Office Inc has 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0% or 641 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 5 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.55M for 365.01 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

