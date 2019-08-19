Roundview Capital Boosted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $353,923 as Share Value Rose; As Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Shares Rose, Sei Investments Company Has Cut Position by $917,838

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 13,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 49,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 63,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 313,896 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $202.2. About 1.62 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman banker facing possible lifetime ban sues Federal Reserve; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO says sovereign balance sheets look risky; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – CO AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 21/03/2018 – For the First Time, Goldman’s Not Among the Top Commodity Banks; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SPEAKS IN POLITICO WEBCAST FROM BRUSSELS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern has invested 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 237,689 shares. Jefferies Limited invested in 0% or 3,936 shares. The Texas-based Moody National Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 0.08% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 721,656 shares. Eam Limited Com holds 0.4% or 23,610 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 876,579 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc accumulated 312,511 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Needham Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.66% or 28,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 61,730 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,799 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 50,232 shares.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 9,767 shares to 77,611 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 15,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Svcs reported 129 shares. 28,729 were reported by Culbertson A N Inc. Elkhorn Prns Partnership holds 1.2% or 10,390 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt owns 4,300 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Okumus Fund Mngmt Ltd invested in 678,207 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 658,078 shares. M&T Natl Bank invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Peddock Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 234 shares. Raymond James Service Advsr Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 60,148 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,698 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd stated it has 25,027 shares. Profit Limited Liability Company invested in 0.42% or 2,831 shares. 1,011 were reported by Kistler. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 1,325 shares. Fayez Sarofim has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.