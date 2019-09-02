Roundview Capital Boosted Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake; First Internet Bancorp (INBK)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 39 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 32 sold and reduced equity positions in First Internet Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 6.89 million shares, down from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Internet Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 26 Increased: 28 New Position: 11.

Roundview Capital Llc increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 54.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc acquired 40,715 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 115,124 shares with $1.01M value, up from 74,409 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $35.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 32.06M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HENRY FORD HEALTH SYSTEM’S (Ml) A3; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 16/05/2018 – FORD ‘CANVASSING’ WORKERS TO GIVE UP 1 WEEK OF JULY VACATION; 07/03/2018 – U.S. senators call new hearing on Takata auto air bag inflators; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES FY 2018 PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 27/03/2018 – The new Uber driverless vehicle is armed with only one roof-mounted lidar sensor compared with seven lidar units on the older Ford Fusion models Uber employed; 22/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — U.S. carmaker Ford Motor Co and India’s Mahindra & Mahindra said on Thursday they have signed an agreement to develop midsize and compact sports utility vehicles (SUV) and an electric vehicle, which Ford could also potentially sell in other markets outside India; 22/03/2018 – AutoCar India: Mahindra-Ford to jointly develop two new SUVs; 15/03/2018 – Ford Aims To Outsell Toyota In Hybrid Vehicles In 2021; 16/05/2018 – Ford: Super Duty Supply Chain Has Been Successfully Repaired; 25/04/2018 – NewsChannel 5: #BREAKING: One shot on Ford Street near APSU campus. Suspect last seen driving older model red Ford Taurus

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.22 million for 9.54 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 16,777 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (INBK) has declined 32.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK)

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $199.09 million. The firm offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing accounts, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.56 P/E ratio. It also provides loans to individuals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans; and loans to commercial clients, such as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, public and single tenant lease financing, investor commercial real estate and construction loans, lines of credit, term loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and municipal lending and leasing products, as well as corporate credit card and treasury management services.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. holds 2.92% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp for 826,776 shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 113,361 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.18% invested in the company for 163,140 shares. The Colorado-based Jbf Capital Inc. has invested 0.57% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 376,287 shares.

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 9 Highest-Yielding Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Internet Bank builds up small business lending division – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Internet Bancorp Announces Issuance of $35 Million Subordinated Notes – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Internet Bancorp To Acquire SBA Group For Business Loan Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,110 activity.

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 27.26% above currents $9.17 stock price. Ford Motor had 9 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of stock. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.