Round Table Services Stake In New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Was Lifted; World Asset Management Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 4,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 162,239 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.31 million, up from 157,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $179.81. About 2.99 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXTENDS PRE-MKT LOSS TO 2.3% ON REPORT OF FTC PROBE; 30/05/2018 – Facebook looks “less like an ad business and more like an attack surface,” said James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes to Congress; 26/03/2018 – Myspace co-founder trolls Facebook’s data breach; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Restrict Developers’ Data Access Even Further’; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WILL ‘LIKELY’ CHANGE DATA METHODOLOGY OVER TIME; 05/04/2018 – Australia Privacy Watchdog Launches Facebook Probe; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg: ‘There Will Always Be Bad Actors’ — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm, Stroz Friedberg, “to conduct a comprehensive; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Mark Zuckerberg finally says `sorry’ for Facebook privacy scandal

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 35,069 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michigan-based Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc stated it has 30,230 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 794,000 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 13,871 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Delaware stated it has 254,526 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 411,826 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 79,326 shares. D E Shaw Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 64,543 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd holds 88,016 shares. Essex Svcs holds 0.05% or 13,132 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Advisory Research invested 0.06% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 11,645 shares.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $324.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,947 shares to 30,440 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 25,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,880 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $297,736 activity. 2,500 New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares with value of $33,450 were bought by Kajee Shiraz. 7,500 shares were bought by Kline John, worth $101,386. Ogens David had bought 1,850 shares worth $24,932. $124,693 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) was bought by Weinstein Adam.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,754 shares to 23,426 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 5,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,333 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Inc (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.24% or 17,630 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 6.49M shares. Stonebridge Mgmt, California-based fund reported 2,557 shares. The Indiana-based Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 2.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lau Assoc Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 11,140 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Lc stated it has 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Navellier & Associates has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,000 shares. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Mi has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 155,422 shares. Ipswich Invest owns 1,443 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 1.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whitnell And stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atwood Palmer Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,287 shares. Ally reported 80,000 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 317,221 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings.

