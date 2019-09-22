Round Table Services Position In New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Was Boosted; Sky Investment Group Lowered Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $434,385 as Stock Price Rose

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,583 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58 million shares traded or 40.39% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 223,071 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 1.41% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Osborne Prtnrs Cap Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 6,787 shares. Kessler Lc has invested 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp has 247,658 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Management holds 65,239 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Mcdonald Invsts Inc Ca has 735,853 shares for 11.82% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.44% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bellecapital Intll Ltd holds 1,100 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 991,941 were accumulated by Research Global Investors. First Bancorporation stated it has 1.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,693 shares. Btim holds 0.07% or 27,926 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 690,809 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm stated it has 3.56% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Indexiq Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 19,889 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94M for 28.50 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Sky Investment Group Llc, which manages about $296.40 million and $285.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares to 10,147 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $297,736 activity. 9,350 shares were bought by Weinstein Adam, worth $124,693. 1,850 shares were bought by Ogens David, worth $24,932 on Tuesday, August 13. On Monday, August 12 the insider Kajee Shiraz bought $33,450. 7,500 shares were bought by Kline John, worth $101,386 on Monday, September 9.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $324.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 2,567 shares to 14,473 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Investment Limited Co reported 882,224 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Carroll Finance Associates reported 100 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc reported 20,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 19,277 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 30,230 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp invested in 0% or 209,424 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 79,326 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt has invested 0.01% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Oppenheimer & holds 0.01% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 21,611 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Lpl Financial Lc reported 66,099 shares.