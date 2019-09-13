Round Table Services Lifted Its Position in New Mtn Fin (NMFC) as Valuation Declined; As Ford Motor Co (F) Share Price Declined, Heritage Investors Management Has Cut Holding

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 43.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 54,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 70,745 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $724,000, down from 125,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 34.29M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – Beth Ginzinger Named Chief Strategy Officer For Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona; 10/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford draws 200 to pre-election campaign rally in Thunder Bay; 21/04/2018 – Ford CEO’s Cost-Cutting Strategy in Focus During Earnings Slump; 02/04/2018 – CALIAN GROUP LTD – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER KEVIN FORD SUFFERED A CARDIOVASCULAR EVENT OVER EASTER WEEKEND; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler, Ford’s March Deliveries Trounce Analyst Estimates; 26/04/2018 – Ford Is Getting Out of Almost All of the American Car Business; 18/04/2018 – Nissan, Ford, FCA lead European car sales decline; 23/03/2018 – Jeffery M. Leving to Interview Illinois State Representative LaShawn K. Ford Supporting Landmark Legislation Providing Both Parents Equal Time with their Children; 09/05/2018 – A fire knocked out production at one of Ford’s suppliers

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 486,406 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 79,063 shares to 261,898 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 74,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 8.11 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar owns 124,098 shares. Next Finance Incorporated has 92,077 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 15,000 are owned by Marietta Investment Prtnrs Ltd Co. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 25,583 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Co reported 129,452 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 75,404 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada Inc reported 0.01% stake. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 143,556 shares. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,223 shares. Wellington Management Llp accumulated 1.86 million shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 8,750 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 198,405 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,813 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested in 11,635 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 840,962 shares. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950 worth of stock.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $297,736 activity. 9,350 shares were bought by Weinstein Adam, worth $124,693 on Monday, August 12. Kline John bought $101,386 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. Another trade for 1,850 shares valued at $24,932 was made by Ogens David on Tuesday, August 13. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $33,450 was bought by Kajee Shiraz.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Investments owns 92,414 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Llc Nj holds 0.39% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 915,033 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0.04% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Prtnrs Gp Holdg Ag has 1.36% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). 33,625 were reported by Roosevelt Invest Group Inc. Blackrock holds 307,814 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 22,700 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0.07% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 260,693 shares. Cibc World Markets owns 12,027 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 150,600 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 21,611 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Creative Planning invested in 23,513 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 47,049 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 1,021 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52 million and $324.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 7,479 shares to 58,205 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,620 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).