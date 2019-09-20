Round Table Services Increased New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Holding by $935,350; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Decreased Holding

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 372,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 14.33M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 billion, down from 14.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 12.22M shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 223,071 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $324.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 96,927 shares to 275,640 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 4,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,692 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd accumulated 300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 21,251 shares. Chilton Investment Communications Ltd Llc holds 110,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc invested in 0% or 15,800 shares. Essex Svcs Inc reported 13,132 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.06% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Lsv Asset Management holds 0.05% or 2.32M shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 22,900 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt has invested 0.2% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Huntington State Bank owns 884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 71,900 shares. Atria Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 92,414 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And has 0.01% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability reported 24,862 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.01% or 450,521 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $297,736 activity. The insider Jerry Karrie J. bought $6,625. Another trade for 9,350 shares valued at $124,693 was made by Weinstein Adam on Monday, August 12. 7,500 shares were bought by Kline John, worth $101,386. Another trade for 1,850 shares valued at $24,932 was made by Ogens David on Tuesday, August 13.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $102.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 444,228 shares to 815,623 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 25,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

