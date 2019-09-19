Round Table Services Increased Its Stake in New Mtn Fin (NMFC) by $935,350; Southeastern Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Baidu Adr (BIDU) by $32.84 Million as Share Value Declined

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 343,092 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 280,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.08 million, up from 810,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $108.04. About 1.56M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 313,279 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $427.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.90M shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il holds 52,044 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Com holds 48,957 shares. Epoch Partners holds 0% or 64,222 shares in its portfolio. West Family Investments reported 275,939 shares. Cordasco Financial invested in 155 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0% or 71,900 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 794,000 shares. Ent Finance Corp holds 0% or 425 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 79,326 shares. , New York-based fund reported 51,800 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 829,956 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). 1.53 million were accumulated by Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability. Essex holds 0.05% or 13,132 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $297,736 activity. Jerry Karrie J. bought $6,650 worth of stock. The insider Kajee Shiraz bought $33,450. The insider Weinstein Adam bought 9,350 shares worth $124,693. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Ogens David bought $24,932.