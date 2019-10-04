Round Table Services Has Upped Its New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Stake by $935,350 as Share Price Declined; American Money Management Lifted Its J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 4,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,465 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, up from 41,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $112.19. About 12.13M shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC INSW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 17/04/2018 – Top JP Morgan retail analyst Matt Boss reveals his playbook for the China ‘wildcard’; 19/04/2018 – Cerberus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 719,982 shares traded or 32.20% up from the average. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 307,814 were reported by Blackrock Inc. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 88,016 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 209,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Paw Corp has invested 0.45% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Macquarie Grp holds 0% or 71,900 shares. Edge Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 882,224 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Citigroup reported 290 shares. Bailard Inc invested in 0.02% or 18,946 shares. Epoch Investment Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 64,222 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 884 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 150,600 shares. Comm Of Vermont holds 0% or 670 shares. Kennedy Cap Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 180,252 shares.

More notable recent New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Pricing of $100 Million of 5.75% Convertible Notes due 2023 – Business Wire” on August 16, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About RPT Realty (RPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Upcoming Book Value Declines For This Higher Yielding BDC? – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2018. More interesting news about New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Dividend Announcement – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Relief Rally For New Mountain Finance’s Share Price And Cash Income? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $297,736 activity. Jerry Karrie J. also bought $6,650 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares. On Monday, August 12 Weinstein Adam bought $124,693 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 9,350 shares. $101,386 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) was bought by Kline John on Monday, September 9. The insider Ogens David bought $24,932.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52 million and $324.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 7,479 shares to 58,205 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 23,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,033 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Forever 21 files for Chapter 11 as part of ‘global restructuring’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 30, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday – CNBC” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 438,129 shares or 2.41% of the stock. Burns J W And Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 69,773 shares. Lafayette Invs invested in 20,445 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Management invested 1.7% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 53,845 are owned by Segment Wealth Mgmt Llc. The Virginia-based Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 1.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westend Advsrs Lc stated it has 1,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Independent Inc reported 61,651 shares. Legacy Capital owns 3,505 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Osborne Prtn Cap Management Lc holds 3.14% or 146,841 shares. 17,648 were reported by Inv Svcs Inc Wi. Private Mgmt Group Incorporated has 2.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Advisory reported 2.57M shares stake. Opus Cap Gru has invested 0.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westfield Cap Mngmt Com Ltd Partnership owns 65,010 shares.