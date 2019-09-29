Round Table Services Has Lifted Position in New Mtn Fin (NMFC) as Share Price Declined; As Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Decreased Its Position by $6.50 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 90,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.39M, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 442,465 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 369,951 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 53.19% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.41 per share. BMA’s profit will be $157.57 million for 3.02 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.60% negative EPS growth.