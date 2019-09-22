Round Table Services Has Increased New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Position by $935,350; Stock Price Declined; Apriem Advisors Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Increased by $498,672

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 359,547 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500.

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 6,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 94,166 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85M, up from 87,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 13.10M shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) invested in 1,860 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 207,398 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il owns 52,044 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 2,004 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards &. Essex Financial Service Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Cordasco Fin stated it has 155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Lp holds 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 1,021 shares. First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.01% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 18,558 shares. 884 are held by Huntington Comml Bank. Round Table Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.61% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Roosevelt Investment Inc owns 33,625 shares. Carroll Associate Inc accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 66,099 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $297,736 activity. 7,500 shares valued at $101,386 were bought by Kline John on Monday, September 9. The insider Kajee Shiraz bought 2,500 shares worth $33,450. Jerry Karrie J. also bought $6,625 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Monday, August 12. Weinstein Adam also bought $124,693 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Monday, August 12.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52 million and $324.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 14,425 shares to 104,648 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 23,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,238 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructur (UTF) by 160,641 shares to 44,736 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 485,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,356 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).