Round Table Services Has Boosted New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Holding by $935,350; Ashford Capital Management Has Boosted Viasat (VSAT) Holding by $652,800

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 8,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 372,737 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.13M, up from 364,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 263,442 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 443,292 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 17,883 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 897,076 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Endowment Management LP has invested 0.03% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Aperio Limited Liability accumulated 5,143 shares. Omers Administration Corporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,400 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Ls Lc has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited holds 154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 74,091 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 104,270 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $746.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 73,500 shares to 291,695 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc. by 12,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,745 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $297,736 activity. Weinstein Adam had bought 9,350 shares worth $124,693 on Monday, August 12. 2,500 New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares with value of $33,450 were bought by Kajee Shiraz. Shares for $101,386 were bought by Kline John. $24,932 worth of stock was bought by Ogens David on Tuesday, August 13.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52 million and $324.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,947 shares to 30,440 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 4,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,692 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).