Round Table Services Boosted Stake in New Mtn Fin (NMFC) by $935,350 as Valuation Declined; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder M Holdings Securities Increased Stake

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 380,365 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 10,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 225,002 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47 million, up from 214,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 330,805 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $295.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,618 shares to 31,664 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 28,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,952 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al owns 9,272 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 32,304 were reported by Bokf Na. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 1.20M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Schneider Capital Corp invested 4.57% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Omers Administration invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 10.10M shares. Cipher Capital Lp has 24,610 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Thornburg Invest Mngmt holds 0.55% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 1.37M shares. Panagora Asset has 8,290 shares. 5,989 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 53,477 shares.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $324.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 96,927 shares to 275,640 shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 4,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,692 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Fincl Ser invested in 0.05% or 13,132 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0% or 18,036 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 150,600 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.06% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 30,230 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 450,521 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Limited Liability has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 300 shares. 15,044 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited holds 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 26,555 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management has 0.07% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 30,786 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership accumulated 26,905 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 308,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Us Bankshares De accumulated 1,300 shares. Macquarie Grp owns 71,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $297,736 activity. 1,850 shares were bought by Ogens David, worth $24,932 on Tuesday, August 13. The insider Kline John bought 7,500 shares worth $101,386. $124,693 worth of stock was bought by Weinstein Adam on Monday, August 12. 2,500 shares were bought by Kajee Shiraz, worth $33,450.