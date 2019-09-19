Round Table Services Boosted Its New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Holding by $935,350; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Value Declined, Maverick Capital LTD Has Raised by $864,360 Its Position

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 4,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 24,420 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, up from 20,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $206.86. About 499,924 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. It closed at $13.59 lastly. It is down 3.37% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $297,736 activity. $101,386 worth of stock was bought by Kline John on Monday, September 9. Ogens David also bought $24,932 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Tuesday, August 13. 2,500 shares valued at $33,450 were bought by Kajee Shiraz on Monday, August 12. Weinstein Adam bought 9,350 shares worth $124,693.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $324.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 2,567 shares to 14,473 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 23,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,033 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

