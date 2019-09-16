Roumell Asset Management Upped Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) Stake by $484,485 as Stock Declined; Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Holder Fisher Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 253,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 811,558 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.84M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $245.05. About 740,777 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 16.7% TO 5.25P; 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Sales Rose Across All Its Markets; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 09/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Announces Refinancing Transaction; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 05/03/2018 Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 96,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.02% . The hedge fund held 236,110 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 139,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Houston Wire & Cable Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 41,766 shares traded. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Houston Wire & Cable Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWCC); 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12

Since March 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $325,834 activity. 6,023 shares were bought by HALEY ROY W, worth $26,857 on Friday, August 30. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $4,000 was bought by Micklas Christopher M.. Yetman G Gary had bought 7,015 shares worth $38,310. 10,000 shares valued at $39,000 were bought by POKLUDA JAMES L III on Wednesday, August 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 3 investors sold HWCC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.52 million shares or 0.59% more from 10.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,000 were accumulated by Us Bank De. Rbf Cap Lc owns 0.01% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 16,200 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 94,970 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Friess Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Menta Capital Lc has invested 0.1% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 26,658 shares. Punch And Assoc Inv reported 306,000 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 24,760 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 788,453 shares. 236,110 are owned by Roumell Asset Limited Liability Corporation. 885,328 were reported by Rutabaga Management Lc Ma. F&V Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0% or 1.13 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking holds 50,202 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Axa stated it has 16,931 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 17,843 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Bp Public Limited Com owns 4,300 shares. Whittier Tru Company invested in 15,090 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fmr Lc reported 654,075 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2,400 shares. Victory Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 353,333 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 23,765 shares. First Citizens Bank & Tru invested in 2,929 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fin has invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 734 shares. Nomura Inc invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. 14,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 29.74 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.