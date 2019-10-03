Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Its Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Position by $691,596; Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose While Carlson Capital LP Has Boosted by $18.18 Million Its Stake

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 105,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 603,941 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.81 million, up from 498,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $172.61. About 4.89 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 57,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 163,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 221,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 133,990 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms 2 Sierra Timeshare 2015-1 Rec Funding LLC Rtgs; 24/05/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 2.234B Leones 91-day Bills at Yield 7.34%; 10/04/2018 – SONAE SIERRA CFR TO Aa2 FROM Aa3 BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – JULIUS MAADA BIO OF OPPOSITION SLPP PARTY WINS FIRST ROUND OF SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WITH 43.3 PERCENT OF VOTE, FORCING RUN-OFF ON MARCH 27 – ELECTION COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Monitor Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.01 per Share; 09/04/2018 – State Dept: Presidential Elections in Sierra Leone; 04/04/2018 – Julius Maada Bio sworn in as new Sierra Leone president; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nevada Power, Sierra Pacific And Nv Energy, Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – PROVIDED A STATEMENT OF CLARIFICATION WITH REGARD TO SCHEDULE A OF MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR; 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – CHAIR KENT THEXTON IS NAMED INTERIM CEO OF COMPANY

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $42.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 630,446 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 68,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.2% or 2,299 shares. Wright Investors Ser accumulated 31,946 shares. Windacre Partnership Limited Liability has 14.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.69 million shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi has 47,722 shares. 1,424 were reported by Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Wisconsin Cap Limited Co holds 5.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 56,201 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.4% or 18,177 shares in its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt reported 925 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 59,592 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 2,033 are held by Burke & Herbert Bancshares &. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 2,285 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T has 0.83% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 276,912 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs owns 2,501 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability holds 38,677 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. 51,866 are held by Edmp.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 8,980 shares to 799,859 shares, valued at $39.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 240,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,095 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).