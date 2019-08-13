Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by $535,318; Academy Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $6.36 Million

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 39,999 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.73% or $9.48 during the last trading session, reaching $209.96. About 37.04 million shares traded or 37.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 34,240 shares to 221,610 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 5,887 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Eam Investors Lc owns 0.17% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 87,674 shares. 91,217 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Ariel Ltd Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 18,400 shares. Morgan Stanley has 5,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Il holds 0.01% or 11,222 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Earnest Ltd Liability Com owns 2,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,594 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 0% or 18,513 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Perritt Capital Mgmt accumulated 80,000 shares.

