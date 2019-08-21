Roumell Asset Management Stake in Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Raised by $410,880 as Share Price Declined; H Partners Management Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Has Decreased by $79.76 Million as Stock Declined

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 34,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 221,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 187,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 90,838 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE NEC WILL HOLD ELECTIONS ON MARCH 31; 10/04/2018 – DoJ CA Eastern: Mexican National Sentenced for Destructive Marijuana Cultivation Operation in Sierra Mountains in Tulare County; 02/05/2018 – Real Estalker: Burt Sugarman, Mary Hart Selling Condo in West Hollywood’s Sierra Towers; 08/03/2018 – Sierra Pacific Mortgage Sponsors The Center for Violence Free Relationships 2018 Gala; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sierra View Local Health Care District, CA at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – KGHM’S GOT APPROVAL TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT SIERRA GORDA: CFO; 12/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENCY SAYS IN STATEMENT HANDED TO REPORTERS; 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S ELECTORAL COMMISSION ASKS HIGH COURT TO DELAY PRESIDENTIAL RUN-OFF FROM TUESDAY TO SATURDAY – DOCUMENT; 18/04/2018 – ILUKA MAINTAINS SIERRA RUTILE 2018 RUTILE OUTPUT GUIDANCE 160KT; 06/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Hopes Election Can Move Nation Past Its Misfortunes

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 239,602 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.88 million for 6.24 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

