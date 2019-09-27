Roumell Asset Management Raised Position in Seachange Intl (SEAC) by $630,446; Att Com (T) Position Has Lifted by Ipg Investment Advisors Llc

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 630,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, up from 979,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.0651 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9549. About 169,835 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Att Inc Com (T) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 12,650 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $423.90 million, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Att Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 8.73M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 122,515 shares. Carlson stated it has 38,902 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru holds 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 399,093 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc owns 2.64 million shares. 34,094 were reported by Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership has 96,235 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc accumulated 51,771 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 63,572 shares. Stellar Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 77,310 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 29,506 were reported by Signalpoint Asset Ltd Llc. Yhb Advisors Incorporated reported 30,379 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 13,508 shares. Capital City Tru Fl holds 45,122 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Lathrop Management has 17,980 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $274.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp Com New by 15,500 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $226.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Sp 500 Etf Shs New (VOO) by 75 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 983 shares, and cut its stake in Matinas Biopharma Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold SEAC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.84 million shares or 15.56% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Bridgeway Cap Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 121,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 665,043 shares stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 187,926 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 39,799 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% or 1,109 shares. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability has 25,000 shares. Roumell Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.61 million shares. 984,000 are owned by Eidelman Virant Cap. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com reported 1.50M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Llc reported 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). The Idaho-based Caprock Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Sg Management Limited Liability Corp reported 68,144 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

