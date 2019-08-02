Roumell Asset Management Raised Position in A10 Networks (ATEN); Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Position in Analog Devices (ADI)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $112.52. About 2.22 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 673,893 shares traded or 43.50% up from the average. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Doesn’t Anticipate Filing Form 10-K Within 15-Day Extension Period Provided Under Rule 12b-25(B); 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical O; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. — ATEN; 03/05/2018 – SCHRODERS BUYS 20% OF REAL ESTATE FIRM A10 CAPITAL; NO TERMS; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. – ATEN; 28/03/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California; 06/04/2018 – A10 Networks Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 23/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) and; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Audit Committee Conducting Investigation Regarding Certain Revenue Recognition and Internal Control Matters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 16 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited invested in 239,386 shares. Taylor Asset Management owns 2,000 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 12,802 shares. 8,322 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Archford Cap Strategies accumulated 2,124 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 7,063 shares. 67,558 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank. American Intll Gp owns 0.06% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 159,475 shares. Essex Inv Management Co Limited Liability Company has 141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 12,270 shares. Fil accumulated 116 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 43,856 shares. 3,458 were reported by Asset Management Grp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 19,641 shares.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) & UnitedSiC Team Up for SiC Products – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analog Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

More notable recent A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “A10 Networks’ Latest Thunder Containers & DDoS Protection Solutions Win Grand Prize and Runner-up Prize at Interop Tokyo 2019 Best of Show Awards – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A10 Networks’ (ATEN) CEO Lee Chen on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “A10 Networks Thunder® Convergent Firewall Selected for 5G Network Deployment by Major Japanese Mobile Carrier – Business Wire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.