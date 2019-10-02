Roumell Asset Management Position in Zagg (ZAGG) Has Increased by $4.48 Million as Stock Value Declined; Sysco (SYY) Share Value Declined While Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.37 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 76,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 721,563 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.03 million, down from 798,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 1.73M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 470.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 746,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The hedge fund held 904,867 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, up from 158,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 876,427 shares traded or 20.34% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ZAGG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 6.33% more from 21.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 174 shares. Seizert Partners Lc reported 0.01% stake. Perritt Cap Management owns 160,769 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 116,601 shares stake. First Advsr Lp reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 70,910 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 40,186 shares. Carroll Financial stated it has 3 shares. Da Davidson & reported 0% stake. Wasatch Advisors has 1.46M shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 127,532 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 4,407 shares. Roumell Asset Management Llc accumulated 904,867 shares or 14.91% of the stock. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Moreover, Hcsf Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.45% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust 0 (SHYG) by 17,775 shares to 254,757 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 576,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 9,200 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 358,552 shares. Huntington National Bank owns 74,491 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.1% or 61,282 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 123,721 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 93,746 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mondrian Inv Prtn Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 501 shares. 49,173 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd holds 21,963 shares. M&T Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 434,824 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 6,456 shares stake. 4,675 were reported by Atlantic Union Comml Bank. Victory Cap Management invested in 0.42% or 2.96M shares. Waters Parkerson Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 11,787 shares.

