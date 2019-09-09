Roumell Asset Management Position In Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Was Upped; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Value Rose, Farmstead Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 1.47 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 34,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 221,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 187,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 138,352 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE RUNOFF ELECTIONS TO PROCEED MARCH 27, COURT RULES; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 04/04/2018 – Opposition’s Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency -certified tallies; 06/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Hopes Election Can Move Nation Past Its Misfortunes; 05/04/2018 – Losing candidate in Sierra Leone election plans legal challenge to result; 10/04/2018 – DoJ CA Eastern: Mexican National Sentenced for Destructive Marijuana Cultivation Operation in Sierra Mountains in Tulare County; 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Carestream X-ray Maintenance for the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System; 12/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PARTY ASKS COURT TO VOID PRESIDENTIAL VOTE RESULT; 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO JASON COHENOUR; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Monitor Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.01 per Share

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 401,962 shares to 481,257 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.