Roumell Asset Management Position in Liquidity Services (LQDT) Has Lowered by $2.81 Million as Shares Declined; Shareholder Barry Investment Advisors Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 63,883 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT)

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 34,240 shares to 221,610 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,092 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 49,189 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd holds 0% or 62,718 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 14,800 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). California-based Dorsey Wright Associate has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Harber Asset Ltd Co stated it has 639,343 shares. 323,406 are owned by Granahan Management Incorporated Ma. Boston Partners holds 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) or 293,553 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 151,219 shares. Blackrock stated it has 3.87M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc accumulated 0% or 759 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northrock Limited holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,419 shares. Signature Est And Inv Advisors Lc has invested 2.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Limited Company has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc stated it has 1,385 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 46,088 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 173,650 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Altfest L J And Com accumulated 74,474 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Commerce Fincl Bank reported 979,890 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jlb & Inc holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 78,016 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 111,973 shares. Riverpark Ltd Llc accumulated 98,852 shares. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated reported 2.07% stake. Buckhead Limited Company reported 2.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Of Virginia Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,344 shares.