Roumell Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Sierra Wireless (SWIR) by $691,596; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Rose, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Boosted by $9.14 Million Its Stake

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 26,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 45,266 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.70 million, up from 18,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 1.28M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 57,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 163,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 221,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 221,011 shares traded or 30.58% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 15/05/2018 – KGHM 1Q SIERRA GORDA UNIT EBITDA $87M; 31/03/2018 – Sierra Leone heads to the polls to seek successor to Koroma; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 7.688 Billion Leones 91-day Bills On Apr 18; 07/05/2018 – Sierra Monitor 1Q EPS 0c; 05/04/2018 – PRESIDENT BIO SAYS RIVAL KAMARA’S ‘EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE’ COULD BE PUT TO WORK TO HELP MAKE SIERRA LEONE A BETTER PLACE; 03/05/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 1.953B Leones 91-day Bills at Yield 7.44%; 13/03/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 4Q EBITDA R$72M; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NEVADA POWER, SIERRA PACIFIC & NV ENERGY, OUTLO; 23/05/2018 – Sierra Trading Post Joins Warrior Dash As Official Outdoor Retail Partner; 04/04/2018 – Opposition’s Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency -election commission

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty 25386 (NYSE:DLR) by 123,201 shares to 72,669 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 2,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,166 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 2,821 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 6,776 shares. 6,276 are held by Fulton Fincl Bank Na. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 5,093 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Jag Mgmt invested in 48,760 shares. Scholtz And Company holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 15,314 shares. Susquehanna Llp reported 8,366 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 2,770 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Tcw Grp invested in 329,438 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com invested in 2,482 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co has 7,920 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 410,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 564,003 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

