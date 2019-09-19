Roumell Asset Management Lowered Its Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Dorsal Capital Management Lifted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 57,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 163,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 221,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 55,816 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 26/04/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 54.309B Leones 364-day Bills at Yield 23.13%; 10/05/2018 – Sierra Income Corporation Decrease in Public Offering Price; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 1km WSW of Sierra Madre, California; 14/03/2018 – Associa Nevada South and Associa Sierra North Honored at the 2018 CAI Nevada Chapter Annual Awards Gala; 08/03/2018 – UC Regents: Berkeley alum uncovers mystery of John Muir’s Sierra Nevada hut; 10/04/2018 – SONAE SIERRA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE OPPOSITION CANDIDATE WINS PRESIDENTIAL RUN-OFF; 06/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Elects New Leader in Poll Seen Too Close to Call; 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – PROVIDED A STATEMENT OF CLARIFICATION WITH REGARD TO SCHEDULE A OF MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR; 04/04/2018 – Ex-Civil War Leader Wins Tight Presidential Vote in Sierra Leone

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.62M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $112.08. About 422,827 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Arcadia Inv Management Mi has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 300 shares. Vantage Prns Ltd Llc, Kansas-based fund reported 81,636 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9,600 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Greatmark Invest Ptnrs holds 2.04% or 67,647 shares. 160,154 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Com Ltd. Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Godshalk Welsh Capital Management stated it has 12,485 shares. Kings Point Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 7,250 were accumulated by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company. Valley Natl Advisers reported 34,463 shares. Moreover, First Personal Financial has 0.24% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.37% or 160,860 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 626,231 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 52,105 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “FedEx stock plunges as outlook prompts four analyst downgrades – MarketWatch” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (NYSE:CUZ) ROE Of 1.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: How Low Will The Fed Go? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 850,000 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $70.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 97,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).