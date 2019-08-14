Roumell Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Destination Xl Group (DXLG) by $922,270; Marco Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $345,386

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 461,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.74% . The hedge fund held 339,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 800,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.80M market cap company. It closed at $1.58 lastly. It is down 15.18% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 04/04/2018 – J. CARLO CANNELL REPORTS 7.47 PCT STAKE IN DESTINATION XL GROUP INC AS OF APRIL 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Destination XL Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXLG); 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees Corporate Restructuring to Deliver $10M Annualized Saving; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group Says Search Will Include Review of Both External Candidates and Internal Candidates; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – INVENTORY WAS $103.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 3, 2018 COMPARED WITH $117.4 MLN AT JANUARY 28, 2017; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4.3% FOR QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Holds 7.47% Stake in Destination XL Group; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 37c; 04/04/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Reports 7.47% Stake In Destination XL Group

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 20,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $125.7. About 1.04 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

