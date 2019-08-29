Roumell Asset Management Lowered Its Gsi Technology (GSIT) Holding by $535,318; Stock Rose; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Boosted Holding in Adobe Sys. Com. (ADBE)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $286.46. About 1.59M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 20,471 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 24,608 shares. Meridian Counsel holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,675 shares. Cape Ann Bancorporation stated it has 765 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Voya Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amer Registered Invest Advisor Inc has invested 1.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 121,900 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Lc holds 0.64% or 18,376 shares in its portfolio. 2.05M are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson holds 2,455 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Diligent Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Field Main Bankshares invested in 2,700 shares. Bender Robert & Associates owns 23,075 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated Inc, California-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares to 406,709 shares, valued at $47.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,397 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 18,513 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Mgmt holds 80,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Roumell Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 455,152 shares or 8.6% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De reported 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 43,137 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 225,568 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 38,917 shares. Weber Alan W reported 58,000 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 783,602 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) or 13,860 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 406 shares. Css Ltd Com Il invested in 11,222 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,594 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Lc has 2,200 shares. 5,358 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

