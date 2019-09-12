Roumell Asset Management Lowered Its Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Holding by $1.99 Million; Stock Price Rose; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Stake in Scansource (SCSC) Has Increased as Stock Declined

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 24,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 268,357 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, up from 244,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $791.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.36. About 40,276 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 662,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 33,709 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $42.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 746,268 shares to 904,867 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 275,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,469 shares, and has risen its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roumell Asset Management Ltd has 9.86% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 1.24 million shares. Eam Limited holds 0.15% or 178,939 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 20,254 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 40,600 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,739 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 66,290 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap accumulated 0.02% or 427,400 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 29,899 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 63,325 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 482,181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 22,613 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 217,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 39,983 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 2,634 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $122,760 activity.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $928.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,300 shares to 30,587 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 28,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,790 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold SCSC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 24.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company reported 68,020 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.01% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Pnc Fin Grp invested in 0% or 853 shares. First LP holds 53,885 shares. Mackay Shields Lc, New York-based fund reported 9,300 shares. 419,948 were reported by Northern Trust. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd holds 0% or 43,029 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 52,442 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 18,276 shares. Smith Graham And Co Inv Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 268,357 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 19,850 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) has 0% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 8,748 shares.