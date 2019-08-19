Roumell Asset Management Increases Stake in A10 Networks (ATEN); Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Wilsey Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $968,070 as Share Value Rose

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 30,931 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 10/04/2018 – A10 Networks Announces Ultra-high Capacity Software Solutions for SDN and NFV Deployments; 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks,; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors Buys New 5.8% Position in A10 Networks; 16/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC – BOARD WILL SUBMIT A PROPOSAL TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. – ATEN; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Non-stop DNS Solution Enables Global Tier-1 Cloud Service Provider to Defeat Cyber Attacks and Scale; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Investigation Focused on Time Period of 4Q of 2015 Through 4Q of 2017; 16/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC – PLANS TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER; 28/03/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California; 03/05/2018 – Gemspring Capital Completes Acquisition of A10 Capital

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 14,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 194,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, up from 179,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 431,704 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 401,962 shares to 481,257 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The Funded: Personal finance chatbot funded, A10 Networks explores sale – Silicon Valley Business Journal” on November 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “A10 Networks Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Media Alert: A10 Networks to Demonstrate AI-Driven Network and Application Security Solutions at the RSA Conference – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “A10 Networks Appoints New Global Field Sales CTO and Shared Services SVP – Business Wire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr reported 108,814 shares stake. Huntington Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 67 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt reported 38,450 shares. 731,887 are held by Royal Bank Of Canada. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 24,615 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mai Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 3,189 shares. Adage Partners Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 369,655 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Choate Investment Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 5,180 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division owns 7,845 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.14% or 97,818 shares. National Pension invested in 0.09% or 343,355 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 3.99M shares. 101 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).