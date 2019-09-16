Roumell Asset Management Increases Holding in A10 Networks (ATEN); Angiodynamics (ANGO) Share Price Rose While Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Decreased Its Stake

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 68,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The hedge fund held 603,659 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12 million, up from 535,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.15M market cap company. The stock 0.06% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. It is down 10.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) and Thunder SSLi Named as Winners of 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Audit Committee Conducting Investigation Regarding Certain Revenue Recognition and Internal Control Matters; 10/05/2018 – SCHRODERS SDR.L TAKES 20 PCT EQUITY STAKE IN U.S. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LENDER A10 CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Schroders Deepens Private Debt Capabilities Through Investment in Commercial Real Estate Lending Firm A10 Capital; 17/04/2018 – A10 Networks Introduces One-DDoS Protection to Expand Defenses Against Denial of Service Attacks; 27/03/2018 – A10 Networks Fortifies Security at the Enterprise Network Edge With Malware Defense and Intelligent Controls for Users and; 06/04/2018 – A10 Networks Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 03/04/2018 – A10 Networks Helps Service Providers Simplify, Scale and Secure Mobile, 5G and IoT Deployments With A10 5G-GiLANTM Solution; 03/05/2018 – SCHRODERS BUYS 20% OF REAL ESTATE FIRM A10 CAPITAL; 16/04/2018 – Adaptimmune Presents MAGE-A4 and MAGE-A10 pre-clinical data at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 58.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 20,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The hedge fund held 14,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277,000, down from 34,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 130,819 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold ANGO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 36.64 million shares or 1.48% more from 36.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 8,324 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.16 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 21,784 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 167,220 shares. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh reported 651,319 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0% stake. First Comml Bank Of Omaha accumulated 42,948 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). D E Shaw And Co Incorporated owns 193,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin invested in 0.01% or 283,311 shares. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,066 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) or 57,658 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 99,900 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 3.77 million shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested in 0.03% or 57,007 shares.

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.50 million for 116.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,872 shares to 11,791 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 3,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).