Roumell Asset Management Holding in Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Lifted by $1.04 Million as Valuation Declined; As Masco (MAS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.04 Million

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) by 46.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 207,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.41% . The hedge fund held 657,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 450,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 223,610 shares traded. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 67.54% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 04/04/2018 – PARATEK: FDA ACCEPTED NDA W/ PRIORITY REVIEW FOR OMADACYCLINE; 12/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presenting New Data from Omadacycline Development Program at ECCMID 2018; 22/05/2018 – Paratek Presents New Analysis Highlighting Efficacy Of Omadacycline In Treating Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia By Measures Of Disease Severity; 04/04/2018 – Paratek’s New Drug Applications for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline Accepted for Priority Review by FDA; 18/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS-INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS, TOGETHER WITH EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES, TO FUND ONGOING AND FUTURE CLINICAL STUDIES OF OMADACYCLINE; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $184.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS SEES OMADACYCLINE PDUFA DATE OCT. 2018; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents New Microbiology Efficacy Data of Oral-only Omadacycline Against the Most Common Pathogens Associated With Skin Infections; 18/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $125 Million of Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024; 13/04/2018 – Paratek Appoints Rolf K. Hoffman to Board of Directors

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold PRTK shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.65 million shares or 4.14% more from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) for 287,849 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 25,927 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). 58,000 are held by Gamco Et Al. Blackrock reported 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) for 9,436 shares. Roumell Asset Limited Company owns 8.57% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) for 657,696 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 29,318 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) owns 0% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) for 1,596 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Ameriprise Financial reported 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) for 49,547 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 190,401 shares. Armistice Capital Ltd Company has 2.12M shares for 0.62% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PRTK: A Time For Reversal? – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EMA accepts Paratek’s omadacycline marketing application – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 964,770 shares to 403,400 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62M for 13.45 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation holds 145,700 shares. Aristotle Management Limited Liability Company reported 6,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Inv reported 0.13% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Buckingham Capital Mngmt has 0.93% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 10,559 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 5,127 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Lc holds 1.67% or 170,807 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Inv Mgmt reported 1.08% stake. Leisure Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 15,371 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited, a New York-based fund reported 27,391 shares. Renaissance Ltd Com reported 151,553 shares. Tiverton Asset holds 0.13% or 78,325 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 9,833 shares. Btim accumulated 369,831 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 1.85 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.