Roumell Asset Management Holding in Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Boosted as Valuation Declined; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increases Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) by 46.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 207,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.41% . The hedge fund held 657,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 450,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 266,962 shares traded. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 67.54% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Paratek; 30/03/2018 – Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 13/04/2018 – Paratek Appoints Rolf K. Hoffman to Company’s Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON MAY 1 AND NOVEMBER 1 OF EACH YEAR AT RATE OF 4.75% PER YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents New Microbiology Efficacy Data of Oral-only Omadacycline Against the Most Common Pathogens Associated With Skin Infections; 19/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, PRICES $140M OF CONV SR SUB NOTES DUE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTK); 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents Data Supporting Potential Approval of Omadacycline for Treatment of Community-Acquired Bacteri; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK SAYS OMADACYCLINE `EFFECTIVE’ IN OASIS-2 PHASE 3 STUDY; 13/04/2018 – Paratek Appoints Rolf K. Hoffman to Board of Directors

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 135.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 5,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 9,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 4,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $257.78. About 211,577 shares traded or 8.27% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 5,697 shares to 54,065 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,097 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 461,135 shares to 339,310 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.