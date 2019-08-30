Roumell Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) as Share Value Declined; As Rosetta Stone (RST) Stock Value Declined, Osmium Partners Lifted Stake by $32.49 Million

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 2864.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.98 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 114,123 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA); 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rosetta Stone

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.72M market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 87,871 shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 106 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 66,302 shares. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 222,563 shares or 0% of all its holdings. G2 Partners Management has 1.73% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 257,299 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 0.71% or 609,309 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 46,334 shares. Bessemer owns 43,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 70,185 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 6,614 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 30,888 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 23,085 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has 10,187 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 1,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc owns 420 shares.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 3,679 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Robotti Robert reported 11,475 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Eagle Boston Inv owns 88,135 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 41,104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eam Investors Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 211,983 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 1.66M shares. State Street invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Ameriprise invested in 156,610 shares. Interest Gp Inc has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Mason Street Ltd accumulated 8,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 40,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Moreover, Mackenzie has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

