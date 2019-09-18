Roumell Asset Management Has Trimmed Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Position by $691,596 as Stock Declined; Redmond Asset Management Stake in Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Raised by $408,645

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 57,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 163,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 221,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 119,001 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell SLL5.6909 Bln 182-Day Bills on March 14; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement With Sierra Cap; 05/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Vote Amid Discontent Over Ebola, Iron Ore; 30/03/2018 – Whistling Rabbit Press and Southern Mono Historical Society Announce the Eastern Sierra Book Festival; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 1km WSW of Sierra Madre, California; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 463.8 Million Leones 91-day Bills On Mar 14; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 13/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE ELECTORAL COMMISSION HEAD CONTEH SAYS IN BROADCAST; 08/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless Amends Its Stk Option Plan and Treasury Restricted Shr Unit Plan

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 11,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $124.82. About 687,817 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of

More notable recent Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Sierra Wireless Stock Plummeted Today – Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Sierra Wireless Stock Dropped 18.9% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 3 Tech Stocks That Deserve a Spot on Your Radar – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sierra Wireless, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sierra Wireless Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $42.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 746,268 shares to 904,867 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 275,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,469 shares, and has risen its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp Com (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,376 shares to 18,803 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.14% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cognios Cap Lc invested in 17,919 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 2,262 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.21% or 283,694 shares in its portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 0.11% or 318,066 shares. 3,198 were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd Co. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.72% or 89,653 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 6,180 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc owns 7,723 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada owns 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 24 shares. Three Peaks Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 4,938 were reported by Tower Research Llc (Trc).