Roumell Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) by $5.79 Million; Opus Investment Management Holds Holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 755,343 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 6.83 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 794,040 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 51,342 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 22.12M shares stake. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 16,401 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% or 308,268 shares. Epoch Prns holds 0.82% or 2.32M shares. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 1.86M shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 475,476 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Services Ma has 0.32% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 2.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 475,459 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation holds 2.01% or 90,018 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Management accumulated 0.18% or 8,847 shares. Ashford Cap Mgmt holds 0.4% or 34,001 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc reported 0.04% stake. Patten Gp holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 43,024 shares.

