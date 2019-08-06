Roumell Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Liquidity Services (LQDT) as Market Value Declined; Hurco Companies (HURC) Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 47,032 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 25,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 126,244 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 101,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hurco Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 10,719 shares traded. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 21.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c; 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 34,240 shares to 221,610 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

