Roumell Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Liquidity Services (LQDT) Position by $2.81 Million as Share Value Declined; Royce Value Tr (RVT) Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $663,208

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 51,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 167,669 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 218,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 256,600 shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 62,124 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT)

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 130,732 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $43.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Special Opportunities Fd Inc (SPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers Inc holds 122,837 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company holds 11,115 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank holds 16,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 46,727 are held by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 78,849 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Raymond James Serv Advisors owns 1.35M shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 10,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp Il reported 0.36% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 0.11% or 85,645 shares in its portfolio. Rivernorth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 167,669 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 81,402 shares. National Asset Mngmt reported 77,594 shares. 62,282 were reported by Brown Advisory Inc. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Company reported 8,557 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp stated it has 1,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 292,124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Prudential Fin has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 61,203 shares. Ameritas Prtn owns 2,122 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 10,249 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 89,681 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Eagle Boston Investment Management has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Diversified Inv Strategies Lc accumulated 0.14% or 19,675 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc reported 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Dorsey Wright Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 35,194 shares.