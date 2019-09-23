Roumell Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Sierra Wireless (SWIR) as Share Price Declined; Driehaus Capital Management Raised Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake by $51.38 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.28M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.40M shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 57,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 163,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 221,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 221,011 shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 10/05/2018 – SIERRA INCOME OKS CUT IN OFFER PRICE TO $8/SHR FROM $8.15/SHR; 24/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE HIGH COURT PRESIDENT MANSARAY ISSUES RULING; 13/03/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 4Q EBITDA R$72M; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 10 Billion Leones 182-day Bills On Apr 18; 11/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE ELECTORAL COMMISSION CHIEF TELLS REPORTERS; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement With Sierra Cap; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 98.831 Billion Leones 364-day Bills Mar 14; 04/04/2018 – Opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency – certified tallies; 24/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE COURT UPHOLDS RULING PARTY REQUEST FOR INJUNCTION TO DELAY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF SET FOR TUESDAY; 26/03/2018 – Sierra Leone presidential run-off can go ahead “as planned” – High Court

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 09, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” on January 27, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geopark Ltd by 276,298 shares to 54,600 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 33,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,534 shares, and cut its stake in Adr.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $42.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 96,897 shares to 236,110 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 68,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT).