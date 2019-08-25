Roumell Asset Management Has Trimmed Destination Xl Group (DXLG) Stake by $922,270; Sigma Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Boeing allegedly hit with `WannaCry’ cyberattack; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 461,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.74% . The hedge fund held 339,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 800,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 15,129 shares traded. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has declined 15.18% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 04/04/2018 – J. CARLO CANNELL REPORTS 7.47 PCT STAKE IN DESTINATION XL GROUP INC AS OF APRIL 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Comp Sales Increase of 1%-3%; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees Corporate Restructuring to Deliver $10M Annualized Saving; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group: President and CEO David Levin to Retire by End 2018; 23/03/2018 Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces CEO Retirement; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – AT END OF FISCAL 2018, EXPECT CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $20.5 MLN TO $26.5 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL ELIMINATED ABOUT 56 POSITIONS

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 32,101 shares to 959,819 shares, valued at $26.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 106,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 74,570 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc, Washington-based fund reported 289,840 shares. Moreover, Rench Wealth Management Incorporated has 3.71% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.21% or 1.36M shares. Van Eck Corporation holds 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 10,688 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co LP accumulated 9,662 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor owns 11,880 shares. Brinker Cap reported 4,670 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.48% or 10,316 shares. 16,640 are owned by Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. First Long Island Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.76% or 35,806 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept holds 0.49% or 3,020 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 536,544 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Co holds 1,111 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.