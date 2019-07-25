Roumell Asset Management Has Raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Holding by $1.04 Million; Stock Value Declined; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lowered Celgene (CELG) Position by $1.52 Million

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) by 46.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 207,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 657,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 450,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 112,669 shares traded. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 57.74% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 13/04/2018 – Paratek Appoints Rolf K. Hoffman to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS ON TRACK FOR 1Q `19 OMADACYCLINE LAUNCH; 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 18/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $125 Million of Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PREPARING FOR ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING, EXPECTED IN LATE SUMMER 2018, TO REVIEW OMADACYCLINE APPLICATIONS; 04/04/2018 – PARATEK’S NEW DRUG APPLICATIONS FOR ORAL AND INTRAVENOUS OMADACYCLINE ACCEPTED FOR PRIORITY REVIEW BY FDA; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Paratek; 19/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2024; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK SAYS OMADACYCLINE `EFFECTIVE’ IN OASIS-2 PHASE 3 STUDY; 13/04/2018 – PARATEK APPOINTS ROLF K. HOFFMAN TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 4.20M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corp Announces Changes to Its Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 13/03/2018 – Celgene Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 76,474 shares to 455,152 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FDA Approves Paratek’s Bacterial Pneumonia, Skin Infection Treatment – Benzinga” on October 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paratek Offers Bears Another Reason To Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRTK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK) CEO Michael Bigham on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold PRTK shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.65 million shares or 4.14% more from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trellus Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.02% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) for 100,000 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Moreover, General American Investors Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) for 464,985 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 23,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited holds 0% or 106,611 shares. 42,200 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Parametric Ltd Com owns 71,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old West Inv Management Lc holds 0.12% or 64,469 shares in its portfolio. Armistice Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.62% or 2.12M shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,296 shares. New York-based Teton has invested 0.06% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Granahan Invest Management Ma invested in 168,775 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 44,200 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 12,685 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Opdivo & Eliquis Drive Bristol-Myers (BMY) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Celgene’s (CELG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roche’s Tecentriq Gets CHMP Recommendation for Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “J&J Submits BLA for Subcutaneous Formulation of Darzalex – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 2,354 are owned by Linscomb Williams. Bristol John W Com Incorporated accumulated 289,403 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.3% or 21,060 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP has 1.99M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Falcon Edge Cap Lp holds 7.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 920,100 shares. Blume invested in 1,700 shares or 0.08% of the stock. R G Niederhoffer Capital holds 12.8% or 14,900 shares in its portfolio. Marshall And Sullivan Wa holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 19,219 shares. Wendell David Associate owns 14,375 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 20 shares in its portfolio. 86,545 were reported by National Co Tx. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,165 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,289 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).