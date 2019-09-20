Roumell Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) by $484,485; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Upped Holding by $658,764

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $13 during the last trading session, reaching $1808.5. About 1.53M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 96,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.02% . The hedge fund held 236,110 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 139,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Houston Wire & Cable Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 1,352 shares traded. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Houston Wire & Cable Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWCC); 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Since March 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $325,834 activity. Another trade for 970 shares valued at $5,015 was made by Micklas Christopher M. on Monday, June 3. $12,180 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) was bought by Reymond Robert L. POKLUDA JAMES L III bought $39,000 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Yetman G Gary had bought 2,803 shares worth $14,716 on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 3 investors sold HWCC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.52 million shares or 0.59% more from 10.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). 26,658 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 727 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise reported 562,567 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc holds 0% or 176,700 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc has 0.03% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Bridgeway Cap stated it has 79,239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 222,447 shares. Punch And Assocs Inv Mngmt reported 306,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 19,136 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 8,153 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 788,453 shares in its portfolio. Walthausen Communication Limited Liability Company holds 610,549 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 172,552 shares.

