Roumell Asset Management Has Lifted Its Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Position; Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund (EGF)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.17, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 6 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 4 decreased and sold their holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.60 million shares, down from 3.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) stake by 71.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roumell Asset Management Llc acquired 794,040 shares as Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ)’s stock rose 9.22%. The Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 1.90M shares with $5.19M value, up from 1.11 million last quarter. Enzo Biochem Inc now has $152.12M valuation. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 164,746 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $68.24 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. for 2.01 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 798,542 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 50,639 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc Co has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,012 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Completes Annual Repurchase Offer – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Expiration of Annual Repurchase Offer – Business Wire” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund declares $0.041 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 613 shares traded. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity. HARBERT MANAGEMENT CORP had bought 418,844 shares worth $1.53 million on Monday, July 22.