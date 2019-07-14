Roumell Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Enzo Biochem (ENZ) by $1.59 Million as Market Value Rose; Bok Financial (BOKF) Shareholder George Kaiser Family Foundation Cut Its Position by $40.50 Million

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 98,559 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 12/04/2018 – Rugby-Versatile Bok Goosen out of retirement for Cheetahs; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH MONETARY POLICY CHANGES ABROAD; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES S.KOREA INFLATION AT 1.6 PCT IN 2018 VS. 1.7 PCT PREVIOUSLY; 23/03/2018 – BOK Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: THURSDAY’S INTEREST RATE DECISION WAS UNANIMOUS; 11/04/2018 – Korea Decision-Day Guide: Focus on BOK’s Latest Views on Economy; 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA CONSUMPTION TO RECOVER STEADILY; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RECENT DECISION TO DISCLOSE FX INTERVENTION DETAILS WON’T BE MISUSED BY SPECULATIVE INVESTORS; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: EXTRA BUDGET CAN PLAY ROLE IN SOLVING YOUTH JOB ISSUE; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES LITTLE POSSIBILITY OF FX MANIPULATOR LABEL

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 71.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 794,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.90M market cap company. The stock increased 8.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 167,817 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 6,145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Blackrock owns 1.48M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Avenir Corporation has 136,438 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Comerica State Bank reported 23,972 shares. 10,715 were reported by Prudential Financial Incorporated. Bokf Na holds 88,606 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited accumulated 23,032 shares. Ariel Invests invested in 902,957 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Victory Cap reported 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 95,254 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) or 8 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus reported 2,100 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 2,741 shares.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.75 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $127.90 million for 10.98 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $257,490 activity.

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BOK Financial’s Private Bank is changing its name to Private Wealth – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BOK Financial names David Stratton executive vice president – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About National Instruments Corporation (NATI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BOK Financial announces Sue Hermann Director Corporate Communications – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: DA Davidson Upgrades BOK Financial (BOKF) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 11, 2018 – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enzo settles patent dispute with Hologic and Grifols – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enzo Biochem Announces Key Transformative Initiatives to Propel and Accelerate Growth In its Lab Business – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Lc has invested 0.01% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company owns 3.19M shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 57,748 shares. Sei Invs owns 24,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street stated it has 742,444 shares. Kempner Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 95,476 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cutter Co Brokerage accumulated 18,827 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv holds 7,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Lc accumulated 20,254 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) or 67,035 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). City Hldgs holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 120 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 9,242 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Northern Tru Corporation reported 554,948 shares.