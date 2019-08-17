Roumell Asset Management Has Increased Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Stake; Silchester International Investors Llp Stake in Kt (KT) Lowered by $1.44 Million

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 34,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 221,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 187,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.43M market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 180,605 shares traded or 5.29% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 16/05/2018 – KGHM’S GOT APPROVAL TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT SIERRA GORDA: CFO; 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – PROVIDED A STATEMENT OF CLARIFICATION WITH REGARD TO SCHEDULE A OF MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR; 03/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 06/04/2018 – WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE – SIERRA TIMESHARE CONDUIT RECEIVABLES FUNDING Il, LLC, UNIT OF CO, RENEWED ITS SECURITIZED TIMESHARE RECEIVABLES CONDUIT FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO JASON COHENOUR; 18/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 13/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE ELECTORAL COMMISSION HEAD CONTEH SAYS IN BROADCAST; 23/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS REPORTS PACT WITH SIERRA CAPITAL; 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE RUNOFF ELECTIONS TO PROCEED MARCH 27, COURT RULES; 24/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE HIGH COURT PRESIDENT MANSARAY ISSUES RULING

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 23.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.29 million, down from 23.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 566,812 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,807 are owned by Blair William Il. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.53% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 863,011 shares. Hbk Investments LP has 0.01% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 57,100 shares. The Tennessee-based Diversified Tru Commerce has invested 0.01% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Morgan Stanley reported 3.88M shares. Numerixs Technologies owns 0.01% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 3,800 shares. Mittleman Brothers holds 1.47 million shares. Comerica Comml Bank owns 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 29,150 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd reported 0.03% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 7,334 shares. 91,412 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc. 51,500 were reported by Capital Inc Ca. Comml Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 783,697 shares. First Trust Advisors LP accumulated 77,440 shares. 61,008 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems.

More notable recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corporacion America Airports report July traffic – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KT: ARPU Turnaround And Strong Content Revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albemarle: The Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KT Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 76,474 shares to 455,152 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.