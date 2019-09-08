Roumell Asset Management Has Increased Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Stake by $1.04 Million as Stock Declined; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Market Valuation Rose While Select Equity Group LP Has Lowered Position

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) by 46.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 207,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.41% . The hedge fund held 657,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 450,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 266,022 shares traded. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 67.54% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTK); 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents New Microbiology Efficacy Data of Oral-only Omadacycline Against the Most Common Pathogens Associated With Skin Infections; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK SAYS OMADACYCLINE `EFFECTIVE’ IN OASIS-2 PHASE 3 STUDY; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents New Microbiology Efficacy Data of Oral-only Omadacycline Against the Most Common Pathogens Ass; 18/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $125 Million of Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals On Track to File Marketing Authorization Applications in the European Union in the 2H; 13/04/2018 – PARATEK APPOINTS ROLF K. HOFFMAN TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, PRICES $140M OF CONV SR SUB NOTES DUE; 18/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS-INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS, TOGETHER WITH EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES, TO FUND ONGOING AND FUTURE CLINICAL STUDIES OF OMADACYCLINE

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 49,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 91,087 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37B, down from 140,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $288.47. About 246,401 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 367,412 shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $431.62 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 192,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.22 million for 63.82 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,888 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.05% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 26,632 shares. Centurylink Mgmt Co has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Intrust Retail Bank Na owns 4,053 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 1,710 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund. Cleararc Cap invested in 2,094 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co reported 50,786 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Navellier & Associates reported 0.47% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Colony Llc has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Carroll Associate holds 21 shares. Westpac Bk reported 7,101 shares. 177,700 were reported by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 35 shares.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 401,962 shares to 481,257 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.