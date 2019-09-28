Roumell Asset Management Has Increased Its Zagg (ZAGG) Holding by $4.48 Million; Miracle Mile Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Visa (V) as Market Value Rose

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 470.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 746,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The hedge fund held 904,867 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, up from 158,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14M market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 532,782 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 4,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 39,328 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.83M, down from 43,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IFROGZ Adds AIRTIME PRO to Affordable Truly Wireless Earbuds Family – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) At US$8.10? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ZAGG Offers Multiple Shots On Goal In Front Of 5G Cycle – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ZAGG Announces CFO Transition Nasdaq:ZAGG – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ZAGG Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ZAGG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ZAGG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 6.33% more from 21.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 66,363 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Mutual Of America Management Llc holds 0.04% or 359,939 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 6,867 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,330 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 1.97M shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Envestnet Asset holds 32,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 56,370 shares. Alps holds 35,345 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signia Cap Mngmt Lc has 284,962 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 127,532 shares. Ancora Advsr Llc reported 0.03% stake.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,356 shares to 139,016 shares, valued at $27.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 10,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Inv Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 452 shares. Advisory Limited owns 49,491 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Cahill Fin Advsr holds 0.65% or 9,404 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Pa invested in 1.21% or 4,871 shares. 44,944 are owned by Soros Fund Llc. Sol reported 2,586 shares stake. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 6.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 53,048 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd holds 62,034 shares. Tcw Gru invested 3.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Farmers Tru Communication holds 1.7% or 34,692 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 1,352 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 4,407 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.27% or 33,604 shares in its portfolio.