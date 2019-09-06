Roumell Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by $2.81 Million; As Vicor (VICR) Valuation Declined, Shikiar Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 2,088 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 12,631 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ)

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 794,040 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 10,145 shares to 96,625 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 12,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.04 million for 52.18 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.