Roumell Asset Management Has Cut Its Gsi Technology (GSIT) Stake by $535,318; Stock Price Rose; Btim Has Upped Its Dollar General (DG) Position by $2.25 Million

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 18,852 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500.

Btim Corp increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 18,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 318,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.94M, up from 299,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.07M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). American Registered Advisor holds 0.35% or 5,238 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 2,532 shares. Cibc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Trust Co Of Vermont has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 11,738 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,754 were reported by Liberty Capital Inc. Btim Corporation invested in 318,024 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Dupont Mngmt holds 90,506 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Welch Group Ltd Company reported 2,781 shares stake. The Michigan-based Provident Investment Inc has invested 5.53% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Barclays Plc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 36,962 shares. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 42,975 shares to 174,135 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,146 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 794,040 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.