Roumell Asset Management Has Boosted Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Stake by $410,880; Sabby Management Stake in Biogen (BIIB) Trimmed by $28.08 Million as Share Price Declined

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 118,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 125,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $233.71. About 501,929 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 34,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 187,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 36,908 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 27.27% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 18/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 24/03/2018 – Sierra Leone court upholds injunction to delay election run-off; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Sonae Sierra’s National Scale Ratings To Aa2.Br; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE TO HOLD RUNOFF VOTE FOR PRESIDENT ON MARCH 27: NEC; 12/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PARTY ASKS COURT TO VOID PRESIDENTIAL VOTE RESULT; 13/03/2018 – RPT-JULIUS MAADA BIO OF OPPOSITION SLPP PARTY WINS FIRST ROUND OF SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WITH 43.3 PERCENT OF VOTE, FORCING RUN-OFF ON MARCH 27 – ELECTION COMMISSION; 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS NAMES KENT THEXTON INTERIM CEO; 16/05/2018 – KGHM’S GOT APPROVAL TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT SIERRA GORDA: CFO; 24/05/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 1.024B Leones 182-day Bills at Yield 7.64%; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement With Sierra Cap

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NITE, BIIB: Nightstar Therapeutics Stock Soars on Biogen Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: REGN, BIIB, GRMN – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IBB, GILD, BIIB, VRTX – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altrinsic Glob Limited Company owns 108,085 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 467,379 shares. Clark Estates Ny has 0.49% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Pa holds 0.04% or 2,012 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank holds 128,235 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Westend Advsr Limited Co invested in 0% or 109,859 shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Morgan Stanley holds 963,663 shares. Midas Corporation owns 1,400 shares. 80 were reported by Guardian Com. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited Co has 8,960 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. 59,257 are held by Natixis Advsr L P. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 119,733 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 3,407 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Or stated it has 2.53% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.44B for 7.82 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 461,135 shares to 339,310 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s (SWIR) CEO Kent Thexton on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Sierra Wireless a Buy Going Into Q3 Earnings? – The Motley Fool” published on November 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better IoT Buy: Arista Networks vs. Sierra Wireless – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Sierra Wireless to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on May 9th – Financial Post” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Young Investors: Turn a $27K TFSA Into a $1.12 Million Retirement Hoard – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 12, 2019.