Roumell Asset Management Has Boosted Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Position by $410,880; Stock Declined; As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Shares Declined, Shareholder Conning Decreased Stake

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 13,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 301,430 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.26 million, down from 315,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $151.81. About 573,433 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 34,240 shares as the company's stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 221,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 187,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 266,768 shares traded or 55.79% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,648 are owned by Norris Perne And French Llp Mi. Bluecrest Limited has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Utah Retirement Sys owns 62,597 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Hilltop has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 100 shares. 2,747 are owned by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Co accumulated 2,000 shares. Nordea Inv holds 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 26,397 shares. 43,650 are held by Centre Asset Ltd Co. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Coho Ptnrs Limited has invested 4% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Baxter Bros owns 0.27% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 8,135 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Curbstone Fincl Mgmt holds 0.29% or 7,540 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment reported 470 shares.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 41,772 shares to 101,065 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,935 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ITW Investor Day â€“ The Path to â€œFull Potentialâ€ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $666.36M for 18.42 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 401,962 shares to 481,257 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.